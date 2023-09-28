India holds maiden Women Military Officers Course for ASEAN Nations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the pursuit towards strengthening military-diplomatic ties, the Indian Army is conducting a unique Women Military Officers Course for women military officers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and the Indian Army.

The sources said, “The Course being conducted from 18 to 29 Sep at Delhi is themed on the United Nations framework and designed as an empowering and collaborative training programme”

It underscores India and ASEAN’s shared commitment to foster greater international cooperation in support of enduring world peace while ensuring gender equality.

The Event aligns with India's broader commitment to the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus in fostering a stronger, more resilient and collaborative security fabric within the region under UN Charter.

A lecture demonstration and Equipment display showcasing Nari Shakti and Atmanirbhar (Self-reliant) Bharat was organised for the participants on 25 September at the UN pre-deployment training area at New Delhi.

The course is being organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence. It was in 2022 that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced initiatives by India for empowerment of women in the Armed Forces.

ASEAN and India stand united and together for world peace. The ADMM Plus is an annual meeting of Defence Ministers of ten ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partner countries, viz., India, USA, Russia, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. The year 2022 marked the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations.

India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to further the dialogue and cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries.

India and ASEAN have elevated their relationship to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in November 2022.

