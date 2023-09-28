Indigenous equipment in warships to go up to 90 per cent within a decade, says Indian Navy

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is consistently augmenting indigenous components in the construction of its warships and submarines and this could touch up to 90 per cent in every sphere.

An updated indigenisation roadmap of the force is also planned to be released next week at Swavlamban Seminar.

“We will reach up to 90 per cent indigenous component in the areas of float, move and fight as far as our warships and submarines are concerned,” said Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh on Wednesday. The Naval warships comprise three components — float, move and fight.

As per Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Navy has achieved Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) of 95 per cent in float components, 60-65 per cent in move components, and 50 per cent in fight components. The ‘float’ component, which includes the hull, is made of indigenous steel.

The ‘move’ includes engine and whatever makes the vessel move, complete propulsions systems, associated machinery and auxiliaries. The shaft, propelling and control panels of the ‘move’ components are being made in India. The ‘fight’ components include weapons, sensors and arms and ammunition. In ‘fight’, the radars and sensors are indigenous.

Going ahead with the ambitious push towards adding a number of niche technologies developed indigenously, Singh added that the Navy resolved to develop 75 technologies at the Swavlamban seminar last year and the aim has been achieved.

“Today, I can say with confidence that the Swavlamban initiative has gained critical mass, and is gathering continuous momentum. I am happy to inform you that the promises made last year have been fully met, and even surpassed in some cases,” he said.

A source said that an updated “Indian Navy indigenisation roadmap”, a document titled ‘Swavlamban 2.0’ and new challenges for the industry are planned to be released at the seminar, scheduled to be held on October 4-5 this year.

The new technologies that include underwater swarm drones, applications of robotics and AI, autonomous weaponised boat swarms, blue-green lasers for underwater applications will be showcased in the seminar.

