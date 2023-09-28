NIA raids 53 places across country, detains suspects connected to Canada-based gangsters

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 53 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh and detained several suspects connected to a bunch of Canada-based gangsters.

The gangsters include Arsh Dalla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender alias Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu.

Pistols, ammunition, digital devices, and materials were seized during the day-long raids.

These were the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022.

The cases relate to conspiracies of targeted killings, funding for pro-Khalistan outfits, and extortion by the gangsters.

Wednesday’s action focused on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various gangs working with drug smugglers and terror outfits based in Pakistan, the UAE, Canada, Portugal and other countries.

NIA probe revealed that conspiracies were hatched in jails of different states and were executed by a network of operatives based abroad.

READ MORE |

NIA crackdown on terror-gangster-smuggler nexus; several detained after raids in 5 states, 2 UTs

Sukhdool Singh killing fallout: Punjab Police launch offensive on aides of wanted gangsters

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 53 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh and detained several suspects connected to a bunch of Canada-based gangsters. The gangsters include Arsh Dalla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender alias Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu. Pistols, ammunition, digital devices, and materials were seized during the day-long raids.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These were the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022. The cases relate to conspiracies of targeted killings, funding for pro-Khalistan outfits, and extortion by the gangsters. Wednesday’s action focused on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various gangs working with drug smugglers and terror outfits based in Pakistan, the UAE, Canada, Portugal and other countries. NIA probe revealed that conspiracies were hatched in jails of different states and were executed by a network of operatives based abroad. READ MORE | NIA crackdown on terror-gangster-smuggler nexus; several detained after raids in 5 states, 2 UTs Sukhdool Singh killing fallout: Punjab Police launch offensive on aides of wanted gangsters