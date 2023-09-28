Home Nation

NIA raids 53 places across country, detains suspects connected to Canada-based gangsters

These were the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022.

Published: 28th September 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at 53 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh and detained several suspects connected to a bunch of Canada-based gangsters.

The gangsters include Arsh Dalla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sukha Duneke, Harry Maur, Narender alias Lali, Kala Jatheri, and Deepak Tinu. 

Pistols, ammunition, digital devices, and materials were seized during the day-long raids.

These were the seventh in the series of such crackdowns launched by NIA following the registration of five cases since August 2022.

The cases relate to conspiracies of targeted killings, funding for pro-Khalistan outfits, and extortion by the gangsters.

Wednesday’s action focused on weapon suppliers, financiers and logistics providers associated with various gangs working with drug smugglers and terror outfits based in Pakistan, the UAE, Canada, Portugal and other countries.

NIA probe revealed that conspiracies were hatched in jails of different states and were executed by a network of operatives based abroad. 

READ MORE | 

NIA crackdown on terror-gangster-smuggler nexus; several detained after raids in 5 states, 2 UTs

Sukhdool Singh killing fallout: Punjab Police launch offensive on aides of wanted gangsters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gangsters Punjab Khalistan Canada NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp