No need for ratification of ‘one nation one poll’ by states: Panel

NEW DELHI: The 22nd Law Commission in its report may suggest that ratification by states of Constitutional amendments to facilitate simultaneous polls is not necessary.

Top sources told this newspaper that the synchronisation of elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will require amendments in the relevant provisions of the Constitution and certain provisions of other statutes as well.

While ratification by the states to these Constitutional amendments was perceived as the stumbling block to implement the proposal, the source said the Law Commission doesn’t think states need to ratify the amendments.

“Ratification by states may not be required,” said the official.

Several opposition-ruled states are opposed to the idea of ‘one nation, one poll’.

The previous law panel had said that though the proposed amendments do not fall within the purview of proviso to clause (2) of Article 368, the government may seek ratification of at least 50% of the states as a matter of caution.

Among other issues before the high-level committee on simultaneous polls led by former President Ram Nath Kovind is to examine whether the amendments need ratification by states.

This newspaper was the first to report that the law panel headed by Ritu Raj Awasthi may suggest a 2029 timeline for synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Framework to hold them together

The previous law panel has worked out a complete framework and a timetable to synchronise assembly elections in all states with that of Lok Sabha to be held in 2019 and 2024.

