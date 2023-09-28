Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack investigator Rakesh Balwal transferred to parent cadre Manipur

Balwal was on deputation to the NIA for three-and-half years as superintendent of police and was serving as Srinagar's senior superintendent of police.

Published: 28th September 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Balwal. (Photo | SrinagarPolice Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has rushed senior IPS officer Rakesh Balwal from Jammu and Kashmir to Manipur amid fresh violence in the northeastern state.

Balwal, a 2012 batch IPS officer serving as Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP), has been transferred to his parent cadre Manipur where the situation has been tense for the past few months.

He took charge as Srinagar SSP in late 2021.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Rakesh Balwal, IPS, from AGMUT cadre to Manipur cadre," an official order said.

Before taking charge as Srinagar SSP, Balwal was on deputation with the NIA for three-and-half years as superintendent of police and was a member of the team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

ALSO READ | Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, vehicles torched

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

A fresh bout of violence, this time led by students, broke out in the state capital on Tuesday after photos of the bodies of two youths who went missing in July went viral on social media.

Violent protests continued till the early hours of Thursday with a mob vandalising the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West and torching two four-wheelers, officials said.

On Wednesday night, the protesters clashed with security personnel in Uripok, Yaiskul, Sagolband and Tera areas, prompting the forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Balwal Manipur Meitei Kuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp