Three held for killing teenage girl, then engaging in sexual acts with body in Assam

Published: 28th September 2023 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

KARIMGANJ: Three people, including a railway employee, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling a teenage girl to death and then engaging in sexual acts with the body in Assam's Karimganj district, police said.

The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on September 9, the same day she was murdered.

A post-mortem examination confirmed necrophilia and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das told reporters.

During the course of the investigation, police found a phone number in the girl's personal diary, through which the three accused were traced and nabbed from their homes in Karimganj town, the SP said.

"It was found that a newly recruited railway employee had a love affair with the girl and was pressurizing her to have a physical relationship with him, but she repeatedly rejected his sexual advances.

"On September 9, on finding the girl alone at her home, her lover, along with two of his friends, tried to rape her but when she resisted, they strangled her to death and took turns to engage in sexual acts with the corpse," the SP said.

The accused had disposed of the body beside the bypass, from where it was later recovered and identified by her parents, he added.

