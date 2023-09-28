'Welcome' CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday "welcomed" the CBI's preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of his bungalow while asserting that nothing will come out of it as there "is nothing wrong."

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed the action showed his "nervousness."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for the chief minister, officials said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the CBI action, Kejriwal told reporters, "The prime minister is nervous. This shows his nervousness. The inquiry against me is nothing new. So far, inquiries have been conducted against me in more than 50 cases in the last eight years."

"It was said that Kejriwal committed scam in building schools, bus scam, liquor scam, road scam, water scam, electricity scam. I may have faced the maximum number of inquiries in the world. Welcome this new inquiry. Nothing was found in any case. Nothing will be found in this also. What will you get when there is nothing wrong?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari at a press conference here said the CBI probe would disclose the facts related to the tendering process of Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal said, "What else can be expected from a fourth-pass king? Just keep playing the game of inquiry for 24 hours, or keep giving speeches. Don't do any work. He wants me to bow down before him. But I am not going to bow down before them, even if they conduct as many fake inquiries as they want or file as many cases as they want."

"I also challenge him - just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he resign for conducting a false inquiry?" the chief minister said.

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said. The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

On Wednesday, the AAP had accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party.

"They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI inquiry) as well," the AAP had said in a statement

