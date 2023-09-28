West Bengal Governor fears being 'tapped and tracked', wants de-bugging of Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has written to the West Bengal government and the Union Home Ministry saying he feared being “tapped and tracked” and requested a state-of-the-art security system at Raj Bhavan including installation of jammers and de-bugging of the area, sources at Raj Bhavan said.

In his letter, Bose recommended the removal of personnel of the Kolkata police from the first floor of Raj Bhavan, which houses residential quarters and various offices, and replacing them with the CRPF personnel, who presently work as his personal guards. He wants Kolkata police to guard the ground floor, entrance and exit points of Raj Bhavan, gardens, and surrounding areas. He also wanted reshuffling of Kolkata police personnel frequently.

In January, Bose was accorded a Z-plus security ring provided by the Union Home Ministry. Presently, a contingent of 60 personnel from Kolkata police are deployed at the Raj Bhavan.

Welcoming Bose’s decision, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said the state police work at the behest of the ruling TMC. “So, the governor recommended the changes in his security arrangement,” he said.

TMC’s MP Shantanu Sen said the governor should shift his office to BJP’s party office. “He has been acting as a BJP activist since he assumed office. Instead of sitting at Raj Bhavan, he should shift his set up to the BJP’s office,” he said.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose described Bose’s recommendation as a childish act. “He is the constitutional head of the state, not the administrative. The issue of what should be the governor’s role was discussed on several occasions in the past. The governor’s recommendation over changes in his security arrangement is nothing other than a childish act,” he said.

