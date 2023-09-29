Afghan Embassy in Delhi closes down

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Afghan Embassy in Delhi has closed down, due to lack of finances, infighting amongst diplomats with some seeking asylum in other countries.

“Indian government is aware of the developments and have received a note verbal on the same – which they are said to be examining. The authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined. This is in the context of the Ambassador being out of India for past many months, steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum as well as reports of infighting amongst Embassy personnel,” according to a source.

The Afghans are also sore with India for not issuing visas for their students (nearly 2500) who wanted to continue their studies in India.

“We had written to the Indian government many times to enable Afghan students to continue their education in India, all in vain,” said Onib Dadgar, who represents the student body of Afghans.

Meanwhile, though the Indian government hasn’t officially recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan the embassy in Kabul is functional – which is referred to as a technical establishment which with the help of locals distributes humanitarian aid. Consular services are discontinued.

