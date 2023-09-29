Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi to shut down its operations

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Afghan Embassy in Delhi has closed down, due to a lack of finances, and infighting amongst diplomats with some seeking asylum in other countries.

"The presence of the Afghan Diplomatic Mission in India cannot function normally without the help of the Indian government. After a careful consideration and assessment of the current situation, disappointingly the Embassy finds itself in a position where this support is not forthcoming. Given these circumstances, the Embassy has concluded that it is in our mission and its staff’s best interest to bring it to a close by the end of September 2023. The Embassy requests the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),’’ according to a note verbal issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Afghanistan).

While the Ambassador, Farid Mamundzay, has been in London for several months, many other diplomats have received asylum in several countries including the US, Canada and Australia.

Trouble had been brewing for many months after the power struggle between Ambassador Mamundzay and Taliban-appointed Ambassador Qadir Shah became public a few months back.

Ambassador Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and has been operating as the envoy even after the Taliban took over in 2021.

However, in April Qadir Shah claimed to be appointed by the Taliban as head of India’s mission. Shah has been working as a trade councillor since 2020 in Delhi.

After taking power the Taliban sent Ambassadors to four countries –Russia, Pakistan, China and Turkmenistan.

“Indian government is aware of the developments and have received a note verbal on the same – which they are said to be examining. The authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined. This is in the context of the Ambassador being out of India for the past many months, steady departure of diplomats to other countries reportedly after receiving asylum as well as reports of infighting amongst Embassy personnel,” according to a source.

Meanwhile, many Afghans are sore with India for not issuing visas for their students (nearly 3000) who want to continue their studies in India.

“We had written to the Indian government many times to enable Afghan students to continue their education in India, and all in vain,” said Onib Dadgar, who represents a student body of Afghans, adding that all their hopes have crashed with this closure.

After the Taliban took over the country in 2021, India closed down its embassy in Kabul. India still has a technical team in Afghanistan to coordinate humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Consular services have also been discontinued.

