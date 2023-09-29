Bihar: CPI's D Raja urges students to take up the cudgels against Modi government

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: CPI national general secretary D Raja urged students to take up the cudgels against the BJP government at the Centre which, he alleged, was only interested in "serving the interests of big businesses".

Addressing the national conference of All India Students' Federation (AISF), the CPI's student wing here on Thursday, Raja also charged the BJP with furthering the RSS' "fascist" ideology, which was "aimed at perpetuating caste hierarchy and patriarchy".

"(PM) Narendra Modi had come to power promising two crore jobs a year, way back in 2014. Where are the 18 crore jobs he should have created by now? And what happened to the black money, which he claimed was so huge that every citizen could get Rs 15 lakh in his or her account?" the CPI leader said.

Raja alleged that Modi's rule was "characterised by lies, in sharp contrast to the motto of 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth shall prevail)", and termed as "sinister" the current regime's moves like the 'Vishwakarma' scheme and the National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Vishwakarma scheme aims at ensuring that children of barbers and carpenters are made to continue with their father's occupation. This is the RSS thought that seeks to legitimise caste inequality and patriarchy," he claimed.

He also said the NEP, which he had opposed when it was introduced in Parliament, "aims at privatisation and commercialisation of education" and urged teachers to join hands with students in demanding a rollback.

"Rollback of NEP can be brought about only by a rollback of this government," asserted the CPI leader, who said all Left parties have joined hands and agreed to become a part of 'INDIA' coalition, which comprises many regional parties, besides the Congress.

He alleged that the Modi government was "interested only in promoting the interests of big businesses, particularly friendly tycoons like Adani and Ambani".

Recalling with pride his own association with AISF, Raja said, "Students cannot help taking part in politics. This responsibility is on their shoulders by virtue of the Universal Adult Franchise guaranteed in the Constitution".

The CPI leader, who spoke for nearly half an hour, began by pointing out that it was the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh and asked the younger generation to draw inspiration from the revolutionary by visiting his memorial in Punjab.

"His epitaph has only two words 'Inquilaab Zindabad'. He uttered these words while being hanged, without the customary black cloth wrapped around his face, as per his own last wish," said Raja.

He added that Bhagat Singh was impressed with the ideology of communism, and was said to have been reading a work by Lenin when British officials entered his prison cell to inform him that his execution was being preponed "since there were fears that the news of his death could lead to massive unrest".

