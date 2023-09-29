Blinken meets India's foreign minister Jaishankar, talks about 2+2, next meeting likely to be in November

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar in Washington DC on Thursday discussing on the key outcomes of India’s G20 Presidency and the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable and high-standard infrastructure investments.

"Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Sec Blinken. A wide-ranging discussion following up on PM Modi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. We laid the groundwork for our 2+2 meeting very soon," said Dr Jaishankar.

New Delhi will host the fifth edition of India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Dr Jaishankar announced on Thursday. Although he did not reveal the dates of the meeting, it is believed that the ministerial dialogue would be held in the first half of November.

There is no clarity on whether the allegations that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, made against India on slain Khalistani extremist Nijjar were a part of the conversation that took place between Dr Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken.

"The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"Good to be back here. And we, of course, had the Prime Minister here this summer. Thanks to the US for all the support to the G20 Summit," Dr Jaishankar said in a joint press conference with Secy Blinken ahead of their meeting.

"It's a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, here to the State Department, back to Washington. We've had very good discussions over the last weeks - of course at the G20, in New York at the General Assembly,’’ said Secy Blinken.

Interestingly, PM Trudeau spoke about building closer ties with India, on Thursday.

"India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented our Indo-Pacific strategy just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," the National Post quoted him as saying.

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar in Washington DC on Thursday discussing on the key outcomes of India’s G20 Presidency and the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable and high-standard infrastructure investments. "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Sec Blinken. A wide-ranging discussion following up on PM Modi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. We laid the groundwork for our 2+2 meeting very soon," said Dr Jaishankar. New Delhi will host the fifth edition of India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Dr Jaishankar announced on Thursday. Although he did not reveal the dates of the meeting, it is believed that the ministerial dialogue would be held in the first half of November.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is no clarity on whether the allegations that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, made against India on slain Khalistani extremist Nijjar were a part of the conversation that took place between Dr Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken. "The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. "Good to be back here. And we, of course, had the Prime Minister here this summer. Thanks to the US for all the support to the G20 Summit," Dr Jaishankar said in a joint press conference with Secy Blinken ahead of their meeting. "It's a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, here to the State Department, back to Washington. We've had very good discussions over the last weeks - of course at the G20, in New York at the General Assembly,’’ said Secy Blinken. Interestingly, PM Trudeau spoke about building closer ties with India, on Thursday. "India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented our Indo-Pacific strategy just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," the National Post quoted him as saying.