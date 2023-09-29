Home Nation

Lalu, Nitish meet, discuss seat-sharing

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Amid speculations over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to NDA, RJD chief Lalu Prasad met him at his official residence, Anne Marg in the state capital on Thursday. Earlier, Nitish had reached the official residence of former CM Rabri Devi to meet Lalu, however, he was not available.   

Since it was the third meeting between Nitish and Lalu in recent days, speculations are doing rounds that there must be a strong reason behind it. “There is something serious going on in the grand alliance. That is why top leaders are holding meetings at short intervals,” said an RJD leader.

What transpired between the two is not known but it has generated much heat in the state politics over the remarks on ‘Thakur caste’ in Rajya Sabha by RJD MP Manoj Jha. JD (U) president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh came to the defence of Jha by contending that the poem cited by him in Rajya Sabha was not written by him but by Omprakash Valmiki.  Meanwhile, former MP Anand Mohan launched a blistering attack on Jha for his remarks in Rajya Sabha.

