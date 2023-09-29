Pradhan launches online module to encourage girl students to take up sports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched ‘CRIIIO 4 GOOD’, a new online life skills learning module, to promote gender equality among girls and boys.

CRIIIO 4 GOOD is a series of eight cricket-based animation films that aim to promote gender parity, equip girls with life skills and encourage their participation in sports. Speaking at the event, Pradhan highlighted the emphasis of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on gender parity and equal opportunities as a fundamental principle.

“Through CRIIIO 4 GOOD, the power of sports and the popularity of cricket can be used as a medium to empower the girl child and spread awareness about gender equity,” Pradhan said. The event was launched in association with the International Cricket Council, UNICEF, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Commenting that the country witnessed history in the making with the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Pradhan said the law will take India to the forefront of women-led development. Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who is also the celebrity supporter for ICC-UNICEF CRIIO 4 GOOD initiative, shared the first learning module with over 1,000 students gathered at the event.

The module uses the power of cricket to talk about essential life skills and gender equality in a fun, interactive way. The programme can be accessed free of cost on criiio.com/criiio4good in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

