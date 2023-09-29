Ranchi Diary: JMM eyes Congress seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JMM eyes Congress seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, political parties have started making their claims over winning seats in Jharkhand and JMM. They want to play the role of ‘big brother’ in the polls which was earlier played by Congress in 2019 polls. Having a considerable number of vote bank in Khunti, Lohardaga and West Singhbhum, JMM is mulling to contest on these seats, said JMM functionary. Congress on the other hand is making its claim over Godda and Koderma, contested earlier by JVM, which later merged with the BJP. The 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand were shared by the Congress, JMM and RJD.

CSIR’s first battery recycling pilot facility

Jharkhand-based National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), a constituent lab under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has commissioned a battery recycling pilot facility. According to the officials, it is CSIR’s first such facility which will help in reducing dependency on the import of metals like lithium and nickel. This facility encompasses 1 TPD (tons per day) battery dismantling and cathode material separation setup, apart from the integrated large-scale hydro metallurgical facility for extraction and separation of metals.

TSF and IIM-Ranchi to foster knowledge creation

The Tata Steel Foundation will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management Ranchi to foster social impact and knowledge creation. Both institutes would work on co-design and co-facilitation of courses, exposure and immersive experiences for students at IIM Ranchi. According to IIM officials, the agreement would help create knowledge which shall feature in academic and other publications. They would work jointly to generate valuable insights and knowledge through joint research projects. It seeks to establish a dynamic think tank that will serve as a hub for research and policy development, addressing issues facing Jharkhand.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

