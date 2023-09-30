'Anti-Bengal politics': TMC cries foul as flight for 'Dilli Cholo' protest mysteriously gets cancelled

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TMC leaders here on Saturday alleged that as a part of the coordinated attack set to create obstacles for Dilli Cholo protest by Trinamool Congress, the airline set to carry over 100 AITC leaders from Bengal was cancelled mysteriously hours before it was supposed to take off to Delhi at the behest of the government.

Irked at this unprecedented development, the TMC leaders alleged further that the decision comes after a special train slated to carry thousands of people from West Bengal to Delhi for the protest was cancelled by the Railways at the behest of the BJP on Friday.

Posting a screenshot on X, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien wrote: “First, they abruptly cancel special train services from Kol to Del to prevent those who were to travel to participate in protests on Oct 2 & 3, demanding 10s of 1000s of crores owed to Bengal by BJP Union govt. Now a flight gets cancelled! Try as you might, we WILL TAKE YOU ON.”

First, they abruptly cancel special train services from Kol to Del to prevent those who were to travel to participate in protests on Oct 2 & 3, demanding 10s of 1000s of crores owed to Bengal by BJP Union govt.



Now a flight gets cancelled! Try as you might, we WILL TAKE YOU ON pic.twitter.com/Bs36wSE7xS — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 30, 2023

Criticising the constant attempts by the BJP to derail the protest, Lok Sabha MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “It is astonishing how a flight has been cancelled, which had more than 100 leaders from Barasat travelling to the programme declared by AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for 2nd and 3rd October in Delhi. I have never seen this in my life that due to a technical glitch a whole flight was cancelled".

Accusing the Central government of orchestrating such obstacles, the TMC leaders further alleged that the cancellation of flights for "operational reasons" is only the latest attack on Trinamool's Dilli Cholo programme.

"In the past few days, the protest has had to jump several roadblocks such as denial of permission to hold a demonstration at Krishi Bhavan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh's refusal to grant AITC an appointment, and an ED summons to AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the day of protest - October 3," many TMC leaders said.

Meanwhile, despite the challenges, Abhishek Banerjee vowed that the protesters will reach Delhi for the October 2 and 3 programme. He also asserted that Bengal will continue to demand that the BJP-led Central government end the fund blockade and release the pending funds, amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, for Bengal.

“OUTRAGEOUS! After rejecting the request for a special train to Delhi, @BJP4India has now ensured the cancellation of flights that were booked by our leaders. These consecutive vindictive moves clearly suggest the BJP's ulterior ANTI-BENGAL sentiment. Here's a note for the BJP-led Central Government: You can try with ALL YOUR MIGHT, but we shall reach the capital and emerge VICTORIOUS in our FIGHT FOR JUSTICE!,” state general secretary of TMC posted on X.

