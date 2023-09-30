BJP's fake nationalism visible again in new disability pension rules for armed forces: Kharge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the centre saying that its fake nationalism is visible again in the new disability pension rules for brave armed forces as the present policy change shall flout multiple past judgements, rules and acceptable global norms.

He also demanded to set up an ex-servicemen commission at the earliest to address the grievances of military veterans.

His remarks came in the wake of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has come up with new rules for the grant of disability pensions to armed forces personnel.

The new policy changes the definition ‘Entitlement Rules for Casualty Pension and Disability Compensation Awards to Armed Forces Personnel, 2023’, the new rules will replace all such previous entitlement norms.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said: “BJP's fake nationalism is yet again visible in the new disability pension rules for our brave Armed Forces. Around 40 per cent of army officers retire with disability pension, and the present policy change shall flout multiple past judgements, rules and acceptable global norms.”

He said that the All India Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association has strongly protested this new policy by the Modi government, which places soldiers at a disadvantage when compared to civilian employees.

Kharge said that in June 2019, the Modi government had come out with a “similar betrayal” when they announced that they would be taxing disability pensions.

“Modi government is a habitual offender in working against the welfare of our Jawans, ex-servicemen and veterans. Agnipath Scheme: Explicit admission that Modi government does not have funds for our soldiers. Large scale anomalies in OROP-2. Withdrawal of the much deserved ‘Non-Functional Utility’ (NFU) to ensure automatic time bound pay promotion. Snatching away of medical benefits or pensions to our Jawans, who have valiantly served the Nation under Short Service Commission. Privatisation of Ordinance Factory Board and rationing in CSD outlets,” the Congress Chief said.

“In this context, Congress party reiterates its demand to set up an Ex-servicemen Commission at the earliest to address the grievances of military veterans,” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

