BJP’s Rajasthan poll plan: Divided into 7 zones, senior leaders in all 32 districts

NEW DELHI: Keen on wresting Rajasthan from Congress, the BJP is learnt to have deputed senior leaders in each of 32 districts of the poll-bound state to monitor the party’s electoral momentum for the upcoming assembly polls.

Party sources told this newspaper that Rajasthan has been divided into seven zones to for effective electioneering. “Each district has a zila-pramukh (district chief) supplemented by senior office-bearers from other states for election-related works. They were formally trained on September 26,” said a party functionary.

It is learnt that more than 200 leaders from other states who are either MLAs, former state presidents, former CMs, deputy CMs and others having long experience of elections, would also be deputed across seven zones to further support and monitor poll-related activities.

Sources said a formal training has been planned on October 3 before assigning them for districts and assembly areas. “A formal discussion has taken place on dozens of candidates for ticket distribution in Rajasthan. After the next Central Election Committee meeting, which is likely on October 1, a formal approval of candidates is expected,” said a senior party functionary, adding that the party is embarked on a well-thought-out strategic planning to wrest power from Congress by exposing the government over crime and corruption.

BJP sources said the party has deputed in-charge in each zone along with a group of experienced leaders drawn from many states of north India. For instance, MLA Asim Goyal is said to be made in-charge of the Bikaner zone while state vice-president of BJP in Punjab Subhash Sharma has reportedly been made in-charge of Bikaner city.

Similarly, the BJP has made many MLAs from other states in charge of various zones. Legislators from Bihar, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi and other states have been roped in for a wider influence in Rajasthan. It is also said that Union minister Jitendra Singh and Dr Anil Jain, MP from UP, have been assigned Jaipur city.

MP from J&K Jugal Kishore, former J&K CM Nirmal Singh and former deputy CM Govind Gupta have been kept ready. Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of party general secretaries over poll preparations in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. All general secretaries — BL Santosh Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Vinod Tawade, Kailash Vijayavargiya and others attended the meeting, which discussed the upcoming polls.

