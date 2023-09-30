Home Nation

Communal tension erupts in some areas of Jaipur after death of biker due to thrashing

Several shops in the Muslim-dominated areas were shut down, and family members of the deceased and locals gathered there are demand action against the other side.

Published: 30th September 2023 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after a clash between two communities, in Jaipur, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Communal tension erupted in Ramganj and nearby areas here on Saturday after a man died allegedly due to thrashing by a group of men over an accident between two motorcycles, police said.

Two motorbikes collided in Subhash Chowk after which a group of men with one of the two riders thrashed the other rider, Iqbal, late Friday night, police said.

He was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Additional forces have been deployed around the area and efforts were being made to diffuse the tension, police said. Shops in Ramganj, Subhash Chowk and nearby areas have been closed in view of the tension.

