Congress govt in Chhattisgarh is steeped in corruption: PM Modi 

If the BJP comes to power, its first cabinet decision will be to provide pucca houses to every poor person by expediting the process of house allotment, PM Modi said in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 30th September 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BILASPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that there was corruption in its every scheme.

Addressing a concluding function of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra outreach campaign here ahead of assembly elections, he also claimed that the Congress can not tolerate the rise of the Dalits, STs, and OBCs; and it abuses OBCs on the pretext of targeting him.

Stern action will be taken against those found guilty in the Public Service Commission `scam' in the state if the BJP comes to power, the prime minister said.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh also committed corruption in the distribution of ration given under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and in its own cow dung procurement scheme, he claimed.

If the BJP comes to power, its first cabinet decision will be to provide pucca houses to every poor person by expediting the process of house allotment, Modi said.

Congress and its allies in the "Ghamandia bloc" supported the women's reservation bill out of compulsion, and now the Congress is playing new tricks of dividing women on the lines of caste, he said, apparently referring to the Grand Old Party's demand of OBC quota in the women reservation in legislatures.

