Indore metro's swift construction sets new records in India's metro rail development

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Indore, the cleanest and smartest city in India, has added a new chapter to its rich history with the successful inaugural trial run of its first metro train on Saturday. The trial run covered a distance of 6 km from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor stations, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, officials, and people's representatives taking part in the maiden ride.

The CM congratulated the residents of Indore and all those responsible for the successful trial run. He also announced the creation of the Metropolitan Authority in Indore and the extension of the Indore Metro to Pithampur and Ujjain via Sanwer by the next Simhastha in Ujjain in 2028.

Once the Rs 7,500 crore project is completed and opened for the public, as many as seven lakh people will be able to commute daily by the new mode of transport. The three-coach train will run at a speed of 90 kmph and will have suitable space for specially-abled people. The full air-conditioned metro train will also have sitting space for 50 passengers and standing space for 300 people.

The metro service will be available in more than 31 km area and will house 28 stations, including seven underground and 21 elevated stations. There will be a system of automatic ticketing on the National Common Mobility Card.

The construction of the 6.3 km long metro viaduct, including 2 monsoon seasons, was completed in just 484 days. The track laying was completed in 4 months, and the construction of 3 track turnouts was completed in just 27 days, which is a record in the country. The three turnouts of the track were electrified in 8 days, and the construction of the metro rail coach was completed in just 5 months after design approval. The entire work of the traction third rail system was completed in just 45 days. Additionally, 4 escalators were installed in 23 days.

The Indore metro railway service will see the Yellow Ring Line connecting Gandhi Nagar, Bhanwar Sala Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Railway Station, Rajwada, Bada Ganpati, Airport and Gandhi Nagar. In the first phase - Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor - trial operation of trains has started on a 6.3 km long route between 3 stations. Residents of Indore and Bhopal will start getting metro facilities on the first two tracks from June 2024, and the entire work of the metro projects of both the cities will be completed by December 2026.

The successful first trial run of the metro train in Indore on Saturday has assumed particular significance as it happened two months ahead of assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

