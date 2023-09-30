Kolkata diary: Cops warn of potholes before Durga Puja begins

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Boost to healthcare sector in Kolkata

A week after India’s second-largest hospital group, Manipal, consolidated its presence in Kolkata by acquiring a majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, the country’s largest hospital chains Apollo Hospitals has extended its presence in the state capital by acquiring an under-construction healthcare facility in Sonarpur. Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd purchased the asset which includes a building with a built-up area of 174,000 sq ft on a 1.4-acre plot for Rs 102 crore from Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre. When Apollo completes the hospital, the chain will have 325 more beds in Kolkata.

JU to miss deadline for hostel segregation

Jadavpur University will miss the deadline of the hostel segregation for first-year students as seniors staying at a hostel earmarked freshers are refusing to move out, officials of the institution said. The deadline for the hostel segregation was September 30. Around 15 senior students have refused to vacate the New Block Hostel, which JU has earmarked for freshers, to another facility, the official said. The university’s failure to ensure that first-year students don’t share hostel space with seniors acquires more significance because of a UGC communication to the JU registrar.

Cops warn of potholes before Durga Puja begins

Police have identified six pothole-riddled arterial thoroughfares in Behala and Thakurpukur, the area which hosts a number of big-ticket Durga Pujas that attract huge crowd, for immediate repairs by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) before the festive season. The police have written to the civic body that it would be difficult for them to make the necessary arrangement for crowd circulation unless the roads are repaired on time. The roads mentioned are Diamond Harbour Road, ML Gupta Road, Biren Roy Road (west), mg Road, Santosh Roy Road and Raja Rammohan Roy Road. The police had wanted the repairs to be done by September.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Boost to healthcare sector in Kolkata A week after India’s second-largest hospital group, Manipal, consolidated its presence in Kolkata by acquiring a majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, the country’s largest hospital chains Apollo Hospitals has extended its presence in the state capital by acquiring an under-construction healthcare facility in Sonarpur. Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Ltd purchased the asset which includes a building with a built-up area of 174,000 sq ft on a 1.4-acre plot for Rs 102 crore from Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre. When Apollo completes the hospital, the chain will have 325 more beds in Kolkata. JU to miss deadline for hostel segregation Jadavpur University will miss the deadline of the hostel segregation for first-year students as seniors staying at a hostel earmarked freshers are refusing to move out, officials of the institution said. The deadline for the hostel segregation was September 30. Around 15 senior students have refused to vacate the New Block Hostel, which JU has earmarked for freshers, to another facility, the official said. The university’s failure to ensure that first-year students don’t share hostel space with seniors acquires more significance because of a UGC communication to the JU registrar. Cops warn of potholes before Durga Puja begins Police have identified six pothole-riddled arterial thoroughfares in Behala and Thakurpukur, the area which hosts a number of big-ticket Durga Pujas that attract huge crowd, for immediate repairs by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) before the festive season. The police have written to the civic body that it would be difficult for them to make the necessary arrangement for crowd circulation unless the roads are repaired on time. The roads mentioned are Diamond Harbour Road, ML Gupta Road, Biren Roy Road (west), mg Road, Santosh Roy Road and Raja Rammohan Roy Road. The police had wanted the repairs to be done by September.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pranab mondal Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com