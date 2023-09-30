Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan promises job to each household in state if BJP retains power

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he became Chief Minister to worship the soil of Madhya Pradesh and to serve the public, and added that he worked day and night to change people's lives.

Published: 30th September 2023

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised that if the BJP retains power in the state, it will provide one job to each household.

The announcement comes amid the opposition Congress' constant criticism that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chouhan has failed to address the issue of unemployment.

"I will remove difficulties from the lives (of the people of the state). If elected to power again, one person from every family will be given employment so that they do not have to migrate. Be it through self-help groups, Udyam Kranti Yojana or government jobs, one person from every family will be given a job," Chouhan said.

He was addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district on Friday.

Chouhan said he became chief minister to worship the soil of Madhya Pradesh and to serve the public, and added that he worked day and night to change people's lives.

When asked about the announcement made by the CM, state Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said such statements are being made only to mislead the youth.

"The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has failed to provide jobs to the unemployed in the last 18 years. How can he ensure jobs in future? He is again trying to deceive the unemployed youth," he alleged.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.

