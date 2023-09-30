Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Scindia opts out of Assembly polls citing health concerns

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a significant development ahead of Madhya Pradesh’s upcoming assembly polls, state cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who is also the aunt of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has informed the BJP that she will not contest the elections due to her ill health. Yashodhara, a four-time MLA from Shivpuri and former MP from Gwalior, currently serves as the sports and youth welfare minister. Citing health concerns due to her four past battles with COVID-19, she informed her decision in a letter to the state party leadership.

State BJP President VD Sharma confirmed this decision during a press conference in Bhopal, acknowledging Yashodhara’s seniority and respect within the party. This move has opened doors for the Congress to strengthen its position in the Shivpuri assembly seat, which they last won in 1985. Former BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, who recently returned to the Congress after winning the Kolaras seat in Shivpuri in 2018, is a leading contender for the Congress ticket in Shivpuri.

Speculation surrounds the possibility of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yashodhara’s nephew, making his Vidhan Sabha polls debut from her Shivpuri seat or other seats like Bamori or Kolaras in his former Lok Sabha constituency, Guna. However, sources close to the Union minister suggest he is not keen on the assembly polls but will comply with the party’s decision if selected.

In BJP circles, there is also speculation about Yashodhara’s potential participation in the 2024 general elections from the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat, which she previously won in 2007 and 2009. Yashodhara attributes her decision to health concerns stemming from multiple COVID-19 infections. The state spokesperson for the opposition AAP, Ramakant Patel, sees this as a sign that the BJP’s senior leaders recognise potential losses in the state. This follows BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya expressing reluctance to contest in the assembly polls. More BJP MLAs and ministers may follow suit in the coming days, citing the fear of defeat.

Edge for Congress

The move has opened doors for the Congress to strengthen its position in the Shivpuri assembly seat, which they last won in 1985. Former BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, is a leading contender for Congress ticket.

