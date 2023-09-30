Need 'multiplicity of curricula'; CBSE opposes 'common syllabus, curriculum' across India

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing a 'common syllabus and curriculum' for students of classes 1 to 8 across the country before the Delhi High Court, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said: "multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable in addition to a core common element, as a uniform board or syllabus across the country does not take into account the local culture, context and language"



CBSE was responding to a Public Interest Litigation by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a 'common syllabus and curriculum' for students from classes 1 to 8 across the country, including madrasas and vedic pathshalas.



In its reply, the CBSE said the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) prepares model syllabi and Text Books for school education which is in the concurrent list, therefore, States and UTs have the freedom to either adopt or adapt NCERT textbooks.

The NCERT develops a National Curriculum Framework based on the recommendations given by the National Policy on Education.



"It also develops model syllabi and textbooks on school subjects across different stages of schooling keeping in view the core concerns like inclusive education, gender concerns, value education etc," the reply stated.



The CBSE adopts NCERT's syllabi and prescribes NCERT's textbooks for schools affiliated with the CBSE, it was stated.



The reply further said the Uniform Board/Syllabus across India does not take into account the local context, culture and language. There is a national framework with flexibility for the emphasis on local resources, culture and ethos.



A child can better relate to a curriculum that is more closely related to his/ her life outside the school. Therefore, the multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable in addition to a core common element, the reply added.

