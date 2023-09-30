NIA arrests man in Manipur for alleged role in transnational conspiracy case

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man in Manipur on Saturday in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of some terror outfits to wage a war against India by exploiting the ethnic unrest in the northeastern state.

The accused, Seiminlun Gangte, was arrested from the hill district of Churachandpur and taken to New Delhi. He will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

The NIA had registered a case suo moto on July 19 in New Delhi.

“Investigation by NIA revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India,” NIA said in a statement.

“And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in North Eastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur,” the statement further said.



