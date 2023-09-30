Home Nation

Pune family attacked after asking group not to play loud music due to death of son; 21 arrested

"The accused, while returning after immersing the idol, attacked them with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons," the Talegaon Dabhade police station official said.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

attack, assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A family was assaulted allegedly by 21 persons in Pune district after it asked them not to play loud music during the Ganpati idol immersion procession due to the death of a kin, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ganesh Nagar near Somathane Phata in Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, an official said.

"All 21 persons have been arrested in connection with the assault. Complainant Sunil Shinde's son had died recently. When the immersion procession passed by their home, he asked them not to play loud music as the family was grieving," he said.

"The accused, while returning after immersing the idol, attacked them with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons. Shinde, some of his family members, and their driver sustained serious injuries," the Talegaon Dabhade police station official said.

The 21 accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for an attempt to murder, rioting, and other offences, he informed.

