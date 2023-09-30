Home Nation

UP: Teen strangled to death after dispute over transaction of Rs 30 escalated in Baghpat

The deceased was identified as Hrithik, a student of KHR Inter College in the village, police said.

Published: 30th September 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 11:02 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A 17-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a village here after a dispute over Rs 30 with three men escalated, police said on Saturday.

The class 11 student was allegedly killed by the accused on Friday night in Baraut Police Station area, they said.

Baraut Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI that preliminary investigation into the alleged murder revealed a dispute over Rs 30.

According to the complaint filed by family members, Hrithik had a dispute with three men of the same village regarding a transaction of Rs 30 and the dispute escalated to a point where the accused strangled Hrithik to death.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Friday, police said.

The SHO said that family members have said that all three accused knew Hrithik and added that there were no injury marks on his body.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they said.

