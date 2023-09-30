Women’s Reservation Bill: Empowerment beyond the elite, says actor Kangana Ranaut

By Express News Service

India, known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, reached a historic milestone on the day when Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or the Women’s Reservation Bill, was introduced in Parliament, marking a monumental step towards women’s empowerment. The day will remain etched forever in India’s political history.

As a witness to this momentous occasion, I could not help but feel a sense of pride and hope for a brighter future for women. This landmark move, spearheaded by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sends a powerful message: women’s empowerment is not just a promise but a commitment etched in legislative action.

For years, promises had been made by governments regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill, but action remained elusive. It was only under the visionary leadership of PM Modi that these promises were transformed into reality. This achievement serves as a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment, a cause deeply rooted in the ethos of our nation. In a world where women continue to face various forms of discrimination and violence, this bill emerged as an urgent need, reflecting the reverence for women ingrained in Indian culture.

The journey of the Women’s Reservation Bill had long been characterised by discussions and debates with little substantive action to show for it. However, the BJP government broke this pattern and set a precedent for the entire nation. In the field of politics, women often struggle to establish their presence and have their voices heard. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam promises to be a transformative force, providing a platform for women determined to bring change.

The benefits of this bill extend beyond urban areas and elite circles. It is designed to empower women from diverse backgrounds. It sends out a strong message that women’s empowerment is a tangible commitment to create a more equitable society.

PM Modi has stated that the special Parliament session would be historic, marking the beginning of a new era, and it has been proved as well. The nation witnessed the inauguration of the official proceedings in the new Parliament building with a bill deeply rooted in Indian culture. I cannot express my gratitude enough to the government for granting me the privilege of witnessing this historic moment.

The contrast between the old Parliament, which stood for nearly a century, and the new building is symbolic of India’s transformation towards self-reliance or Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The former represented an era of colonial subjugation, while the latter symbolises a self-determined and sovereign India. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the new Parliament structure not only embodies the physical prowess of the nation but also encapsulates the journey of Indian democracy, rich in art and culture. The new building incorporates the specialties of different parts of the country and has the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

One striking feature of the new Parliament that I found inspiring is the gold-plated scepter known as Sengol, positioned close to the Speaker’s podium. Derived from the Tamil word ‘Semmai,’ meaning righteousness, Sengol epitomises the essence of true leadership. As asserted by PM Modi, its presence will serve as a reminder of the moral and ethical principles that should guide those who hold power in our democracy. The choice of Ganesha Chaturthi as the auspicious day for the first session of the new Parliament is symbolic. Lord Ganesha is a symbol of prosperity and success in Indian culture. It is befitting that on this auspicious day, we witnessed the passage of the Women’s Bill.

As we look back on this momentous occasion, we are reminded that the new Parliament building represents not only the physical progress of India but also its commitment to its cultural roots and democratic values. It stands as a testament to the nation’s resilience and the collective effort to move forward into a future that is defined by self-reliance, inclusivity and progress. The nation will remember that the official proceedings in the new Parliament building started with a bill that has its roots at the core of Indian culture.

The passage of the Women’s Bill is a watershed moment in India’s journey towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. It not only empowers women but also benefits society as a whole by amplifying diverse voices, addressing critical issues, and inspiring future generations. It is a time for celebration, reflection and action, as we take another significant step towards a more just and equitable society where women’s voices are heard and respected in the corridors of power.

‘New Parliament building symbolises self-reliance’

The contrast between the old Parliament that stood for nearly a century and the new building is symbolic of India’s transformation towards self-reliance or Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The former represented an era of colonial subjugation, while the latter symbolises a self-determined and sovereign India.

Kangana Ranaut Actor

This achievement serves as a testament to the government's unwavering dedication to women's empowerment, a cause deeply rooted in the ethos of our nation. In a world where women continue to face various forms of discrimination and violence, this bill emerged as an urgent need, reflecting the reverence for women ingrained in Indian culture. The journey of the Women's Reservation Bill had long been characterised by discussions and debates with little substantive action to show for it. However, the BJP government broke this pattern and set a precedent for the entire nation. In the field of politics, women often struggle to establish their presence and have their voices heard. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam promises to be a transformative force, providing a platform for women determined to bring change. The benefits of this bill extend beyond urban areas and elite circles. 