Kejriwal bail hearing: Delhi HC reserves verdict; lawyer says bid to halt AAP leader's participation in LS polls

The Delhi High court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking immediate release from the custody of ED in money-laundering case linked to excise policy scam.

"I am going to reserve judgement," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi,told the court that the timing if the arrest reeked of a democracy issue as Kejriwal would not be able to participate in the election process.

The arrest was a bid to demolish the party (Aam Aadmi Party) even before the first vote is cast, Singhvi said.

Questioning the urgency of Kejriwal's arrest, Singhvi said, "Level playing field is not just a phrase or word but has three components, it is part of free and fair elections which, in turn, is part of democracy and basic structure. It (the arrest) reeks of the timing issue, to not participate in the election and to try and demolish the political party before the first vote is cast. The timing reeks of basic structure issue, free and fair election issue and democracy issue. What is this urgency or necessity?”