Kejriwal bail hearing: Delhi HC reserves verdict; lawyer says bid to halt AAP leader's participation in LS polls

The Delhi High court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking immediate release from the custody of ED in money-laundering case linked to excise policy scam.
"I am going to reserve judgement," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.
Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi,told the court that the timing if the arrest reeked of a democracy issue as Kejriwal would not be able to participate in the election process.
The arrest was a bid to demolish the party (Aam Aadmi Party) even before the first vote is cast, Singhvi said.
Questioning the urgency of Kejriwal's arrest, Singhvi said, "Level playing field is not just a phrase or word but has three components, it is part of free and fair elections which, in turn, is part of democracy and basic structure. It (the arrest) reeks of the timing issue, to not participate in the election and to try and demolish the political party before the first vote is cast. The timing reeks of basic structure issue, free and fair election issue and democracy issue. What is this urgency or necessity?”
Singhvi argued that between October 30, 2023 (the date of the first summons) and March 16 (the date of the 9th summons), the ED found no material supporting Section 50 of the PMLA. The ED remand application said they wanted to find out the role of the chief minister which can't be the grounds for the arrest.
The agency, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, opposed the petition and said the offence of money laundering was prima facie made out in this case and at present, the investigation against the petitioner was at a nascent stage.
The ASG denied the allegations of bias levelled against the ED, asserting their case is based on evidence and "criminals are supposed to be arrested and put in jail".
A few hours before the hearing, Delhi minister Atishi said Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.
Delhi Minister Atishi in a post on X said, he is severely diabetic. "Despite health problems, Kejriwal used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," Atishi wrote.
In an official statement, Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal is lodged, said the AAP chief's weight was 65 kg when he reached the prison, and it has remained constant. Prison authorities said Kejriwal's health was fine, and his sugar levels were normal. His blood pressure (BP) level was last measured at 116/80.
The statement said Kejriwal was examined by two doctors on April 1 and his vitals were found to be normal.
On Tuesday, Kejriwal's sugar level was found to be low, and he was kept under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating.
Kejriwal, who is lodged in jail number 2, has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15.