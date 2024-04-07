Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
PDP announces candidates for three LS seats in Kashmir; ex-CM Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni.

They said said the PDP will support the Congress in two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

