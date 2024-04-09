Centre’s reply sought on safety of intersex kids

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and sought its reply on a PIL seeking directions for safeguarding the interests of intersex children.

The PIL filed by a Madurai-based resident, Gopi Shankar M, through his lawyers -- Asha Deep, and Sujeet Ranjan -- said in the past one-and-a-half years, the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu performed surgeries on 40 intersex newborns and children with ambiguous genitalia. “There is no regulation on such kind of surgeries. How it is being conducted and whether experts are doing such complex surgeries or not,” the plea said. Shankar underscored that people with intersex phenomena have been facing challenges due to usage of the terms ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably.

A three-judge bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASGAishwarya Bhati, senior law officer of the Centre, to assist it during the hearing of the plea later.