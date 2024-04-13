BJP to release its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on April 14

The Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

The party's manifesto, known as 'Sankalp Patra', will be launched at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led NDA has set its sights on winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the party itself aims to reach the 370-seat mark.

As reported earlier by TNIE, 'Garib' (poor), 'Kisan' (farmer), 'Yuva' (youth), and 'Nari Shakti' (women power) under a politically coined acronym of 'GAYN,' in addition to 'Swasthya' (health), 'Shiksha' (education), and 'Sashaktikaran' (empowerment) as the 3S, are among the prominent resolutions likely to feature in the BJP's manifesto. The saffron party has already decided to release the manifesto titled "Modi Ka Guarantee."

The party's 27-member manifesto committee is chaired by Defense Minister and former BJP National President Rajnath Singh. The committee had met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.

Sources indicated that the BJP's LS 2024 manifesto will also showcase the party's five commitments ('Panch-Nishtha') with a focus on inclusive development, good governance, a corruption-free delivery system, national security, and the protection and promotion of the country's indigenous culture and heritage, alongside the empowerment of all sections under 'Sabka Vikas' (everyone's development) with 'Sabke Saath' (with everyone).

Sources hinted that the BJP may include some special resolutions on 'Garib Kalyan' (poor welfare) and 'Bharashtachar-mukt' (corruption-free), citing what PM Modi had outlined in the 2019 manifesto.

As the BJP government has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, all eyes will be on how the ruling party's larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto.