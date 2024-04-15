Oodles of doodles

With political parties announcing lofty policies for the welfare of public in their manifestos and candidates worth their salt going all out to trump their opponents, elections are a pretty serious ballgame. But there’s a charming, and at times bizarre, side to the elections — the symbols. They are often a thousand miles away from representing what the political parties stand for, yet crucial to the electoral exercise.

A little bit of history

Back when the first parliamentary elections were conducted, the literacy rate in the country was just 16%. Hence, symbols were introduced as a visual solution to the problem, so that the common man could easily recognise the political parties in the ballot paper from the images that represent them. The practice continued, since even now a good quarter of the Indian population are illiterate.

Man behind the scenes

The man who drew these election symbols was MS Sethi, a draughtsman hired by the ballot committee back in 1950. Over 40 years till he retired in 1992, Sethi, seated at his desk with an HB pencil and paper, doodled several images representing the banality of the common man’s everyday life. Sethi passed away sometime in the 2000s, but his drawings still continue to be the cornerstone of Indian elections. The symbols have evolved over time, with the Election Commission adding new, modern-day imageries to the pool.

Animal symbols are generally banned as election symbols, barring the elephant (BSP), lion (Mahara-shtrawadi Gomantak Party) and rooster (Naga People’s Front). This is because when they were included in the pool earlier, parties paraded the animals in poll rallies, inviting criticism for animal cruelty.