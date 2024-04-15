Oodles of doodles

With political parties announcing lofty policies for the welfare of public in their manifestos and candidates worth their salt going all out to trump their opponents, elections are a pretty serious ballgame. But there’s a charming, and at times bizarre, side to the elections — the symbols. They are often a thousand miles away from representing what the political parties stand for, yet crucial to the electoral exercise.
A little bit of history
Back when the first parliamentary elections were conducted, the literacy rate in the country was just 16%. Hence, symbols were introduced as a visual solution to the problem, so that the common man could easily recognise the political parties in the ballot paper from the images that represent them. The practice continued, since even now a good quarter of the Indian population are illiterate.
Man behind the scenes
The man who drew these election symbols was MS Sethi, a draughtsman hired by the ballot committee back in 1950. Over 40 years till he retired in 1992, Sethi, seated at his desk with an HB pencil and paper, doodled several images representing the banality of the common man’s everyday life. Sethi passed away sometime in the 2000s, but his drawings still continue to be the cornerstone of Indian elections. The symbols have evolved over time, with the Election Commission adding new, modern-day imageries to the pool.
Animal symbols are generally banned as election symbols, barring the elephant (BSP), lion (Mahara-shtrawadi Gomantak Party) and rooster (Naga People’s Front). This is because when they were included in the pool earlier, parties paraded the animals in poll rallies, inviting criticism for animal cruelty.
The first Congress logo was a ‘pair of bullocks’, which it used from 1951 to 1969. It later used a ‘cow and calf’ image, before adopting the hand in 1977.
Jana Sangh’s symbol was an ‘oil lamp’. As the party underwent an evolution, it adopted the logo of ‘a man with a plough’, before BJP fixed it at the lotus.
The broom symbol of AAP was earlier used by Uttar Pradesh Naitik Party in 2012 state polls. UPNP lost it to AAP in 2014 as it had a bigger voter base.
The allocation of symbols
The EC grants symbols based on the status of political parties:
National parties
These are parties registered under the Representation of the People Act 1951, and recognised by the EC as national parties under the Election Symbols Order, 1968. They usually have symbols reserved for them and candidates under their umbrella cannot adopt any other symbol.
State parties
State parties recognised by the Election Commission too have symbols reserved for them, but only in their respective states. A state party choosing to fight elections in another state may get the same symbol, subject to the availability.
Registered unrecognised
These are parties registered under the RP Act 1951, but not recognised by the EC under the Symbols Order. When such a party fight elections, the Election Commission allows a choice of three symbols to apply for from its pool of free symbols. While they can apply for a common symbol when fighting elections in multiple states, their allocation is based on fulfilment of certain requirements.
Independents
For Independent candidates too, the rules of symbol allocation applicable to registered unrecognised parties apply. However, if a registered unrecognised party and an independent candidate applies for the same symbol, the party has an advantage of being served first.
