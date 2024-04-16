Chhattisgarh: Women, young voters may play crucial role in outcome

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh witnessed significant active participation of women who outnumbered men as voters in the electoral processes during the 2023 Assembly polls. Now, it will also find the youths’ choice as decisive factor for the contestants in the poll fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha polling. Among the voters in the state, the women and the youths have been cited to carry latent capacity that can give a boost to a political fortune of candidates in the eleven Lok Sabha constituencies.
Out of the 2.05 crore voters, there are over 52.88 lakh (which is 23 per cent of the total) belonging to the age group 18-29. And the total strength of the voters is beyond the fifty per cent of the total in the age group of 18-49.
In the intense battle of bipolar politics, the election campaigns by the BJP and Congress had led to a noteworthy increase in the voting turnout of women and young voters in the 2023 Assembly polls.
Both the parties now kept a strong focus on women and youths while declaring their pledges for them in their recently released respective manifestos to persuade the voters ahead of the polling.
“The pre-election campaign for young and new voters launched by the electoral office in the state has delivered better results with now more youths to exercise their right to franchise”, said Reena Babasaheb Kangale, chief electoral officer, Chhattisgarh.
The women voters are 1.03 crore while men 1.01 crore out of the over 2.05 crore electorates in the tenth largest state of the country.
With women playing a significant role with their choice in elections, the political parties believed they carry a strong impact in the overall poll results and consequently they attempt to woo them with focus on issues that affect them.
Women’s political participation
Chhattisgarh did better in women’s political participation. The state Assembly currently has the highest percentage of women MLAs, which is 21.11 per cent among total lawmakers, with 19 legislators in the 90-member House