Chhattisgarh: Women, young voters may play crucial role in outcome

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh witnessed significant active participation of women who outnumbered men as voters in the electoral processes during the 2023 Assembly polls. Now, it will also find the youths’ choice as decisive factor for the contestants in the poll fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha polling. Among the voters in the state, the women and the youths have been cited to carry latent capacity that can give a boost to a political fortune of candidates in the eleven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Out of the 2.05 crore voters, there are over 52.88 lakh (which is 23 per cent of the total) belonging to the age group 18-29. And the total strength of the voters is beyond the fifty per cent of the total in the age group of 18-49.

In the intense battle of bipolar politics, the election campaigns by the BJP and Congress had led to a noteworthy increase in the voting turnout of women and young voters in the 2023 Assembly polls.