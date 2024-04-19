Above normal rains this southwest monsoon season: IMD

NEW DELHI: There is a high probability that India will get above-normal rains this southwest monsoon season, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

It said seasonal rainfall will be on the higher side of above-normal, with over 106% precipitation in the long-period average (LPA) of 87 cm.

The weather office said favourable La Nina conditions, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)—which occurs due to differential warming of the western and eastern sides of the equatorial Indian Ocean—and lesser snow coverage over the northern hemisphere have brightened chances of a bountiful monsoon. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD director general said La Nina conditions are likely to develop in the second half of the monsoon season.

“El Nino conditions are prevailing at present. ENSO-neutral conditions are expected in the first half of the monsoon season. Thereafter, models suggest, La Lina conditions may set in by August-September,” Mohapatra said in a press conference here.