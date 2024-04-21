Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured; father's body recovered from railway tracks

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday found an injured woman along with the bodies of her two children in their rented accommodation in East Delhi while her husband was found dead on the railway tracks nearby.

According to police, they received information from a man around 2 pm that his elder brother Shyamji Chaurasia (42), a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar, was missing while the house was locked since Friday.

A police team immediately reached the house and found it locked from outside while a foul smell was emanating from inside.

They broke open the lock and found the siblings -- Kartik (15) and Astha (9) -- dead while their mother Shanno (40) was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The woman has multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment, he said.