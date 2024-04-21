After dismal turnout in phase-1, Modi appeals to people to come out and vote

MUMBAI: After a significant decline in voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to people to come out and vote for the parties they support.

“It is true that there are issues like marriages and agriculture work, but despite all odds, people should come out and cast their vote. We should see the soldier who, irrespective of the weather, stands at the border for our security. He is there during the rainy season, snowfall, and heat; he always stands for the country,” Modi said at an election rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.

“Voters should not think that they are doing any favour, rather they are ensuring a good future. There should be bumper voting. Workers of parties may feel that they are losing so why should they work, but they should not get discouraged. They will get an opportunity tomorrow or day after tomorrow, if not today. They should not sit at home. Though they are losing elections, they should motivate voters to vote,” Modi said.