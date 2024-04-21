After dismal turnout in phase-1, Modi appeals to people to come out and vote

MUMBAI: After a significant decline in voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to people to come out and vote for the parties they support.
“It is true that there are issues like marriages and agriculture work, but despite all odds, people should come out and cast their vote. We should see the soldier who, irrespective of the weather, stands at the border for our security. He is there during the rainy season, snowfall, and heat; he always stands for the country,” Modi said at an election rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.
“Voters should not think that they are doing any favour, rather they are ensuring a good future. There should be bumper voting. Workers of parties may feel that they are losing so why should they work, but they should not get discouraged. They will get an opportunity tomorrow or day after tomorrow, if not today. They should not sit at home. Though they are losing elections, they should motivate voters to vote,” Modi said.
He said the voting percentage should be high because of its impact and to make the world talk about it. “Across the world, the voting percentage is always abysmal, while in India the voting percentage is always high. We should show the world, we should vote to strengthen democracy,” Modi said, claiming that in the first phase the NDA got a big chunk of votes.
Modi criticised the INDIA bloc, saying they are fighting against each other in many states while putting out a united front. “They are making allegations against each other. If they cannot trust each other, why should people trust them? INDI Alliance is not getting candidates and even their leaders are not going to campaign for their candidates,” he said.
The PM said Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is afraid of losing the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, and hence, after April 26, there is plan to get another safe seat for him. “Earlier, he ran away from Amethi and now he will run away from Wayanad also,” Modi said.