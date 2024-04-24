BJP Minority Morcha leader criticises PM's remarks, expelled from party

When asked about the remarks of Modi regarding Muslims, Ghani had said that being a Muslim, he was disappointed at what the prime minister said.

He said that when he "goes to Muslims to seek votes" for the BJP, the community people talk about the kind of remarks made by the PM and "look for answers" from him.

He also said that the Jat community is angry with the BJP in the state and they have voted against the party in Churu and other constituencies.

Ghani had also said that he was not afraid if the party would take any action against him for what he was saying.