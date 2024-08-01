Assam CM stopped on way to Gopinathpur in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Pakur district administration on Thursday stopped Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, from visiting Gopinathpur village, the place where a clash had taken place between the two groups recently.

Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, set off to Gopinathpur village in Pakur by road from the Deoghar Airport for a prescheduled programme, when he was stopped mid-way.

He was, however, allowed to visit other parts of the Pakur district.

A clash had broken out between two groups in Gopinathpur village in June, which left one person dead. The village shares a border with West Bengal.

Miscreants are said to have entered Gopinathpur village from the West Bengal border and set fire to a couple of houses and also vandalized some of the houses belonging to the local tribals.

BJP has strongly raised the issue of "Bangladeshi infiltrators" in Jharkhand, particularly in Santhal Pargana, due to which the party alleges that the "demographic profile of the region has changed."

The Assam Chief Minister alleged that he was stopped from visiting Gopinathpur as it would expose the government’s patronage to "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

Speaking to the media at Deoghar Airport, Sarma said the situation in the state is very bad.

“I was going to Gopinathpur as I wanted to know the situation there, but the government has forbidden me from going there,” said Sarma.

"They don’t want me to hear the ordeal of the people as the situation there has completely gone out of control," he added.

Sarma further added that if the government refuses to let a CM go to the place, then the situation of a common man is unimaginable.