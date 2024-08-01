Gujarat girl who scored 705/720 in NEET fails in supplementary too

The girl from Gujarat, who secured 705 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) but later failed her class XII (Science) board exam, has now failed the supplementary exams too, a report said.

The girl failed Physics and Chemistry papers in board exams conducted in March. She then took the supplementary exams in June, and got only 22 marks in Physics, while in Chemistry she got exactly the passing mark of 33, TOI reported.

"These results cast serious doubts over the validity of her NEET score," said Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair in a post on platform X.