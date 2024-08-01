Heavy overnight rain kills 7 people in Uttarakhand; 200 passengers stranded on Kedarnath route

DEHRADUN: Seven people, including three of a family, were killed and as many injured in Uttarakhand as heavy rains triggered many incidents of house collapse, flooding of areas and rise in water levels in several rivers of the state, officials said on Thursday.

Four people also went missing in rain-related incidents in Dehradun, Haldwani and Chamoli.

Two people were swept away by the waters of an overflowing seasonal canal in the Raipur area of Dehradun, the disaster control room here said. The body of one has been recovered while a search is on to find the other, it said.

Water gushed into many homes in Dehradun besides leaving the roads heavily waterlogged at various places in the city.

A man was swept away by the swirling waters of a river in Haldwani in Nainital district while in Devchauli in Chamoli district, a woman and a child have been missing since Wednesday evening after a house collapsed, they said and added that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has left for the spot.