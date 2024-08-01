Nation

Himachal rains: Over 30 people missing in Shimla after cloudburst; building washed away in Kullu

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged. Water levels in the Beas River have risen due to incessant rain in Manali.
Several people are reported missing after a cloudburst in the Samej Khad of ​​Rampur area in Shimla district.
SHIMLA: Over 30 people are missing following a cloudburst in the Jhakhari area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Thursday, officials said.

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added.

In Kullu, a building collapsed and was swept into the Parvati River on Thursday morning, while water levels in the Beas River have risen due to incessant rain in Manali.

