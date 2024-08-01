MHA gives more financial powers to CAPF chiefs for ground intelligence

NEW DELHI: In a move to further strengthen the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to revise the financial powers of the Director Generals (DGs) of these organisations to offer rewards to informers in operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected districts, and the northeastern region, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources indicated that the decision to revise the financial powers of the DGs has been made nearly two decades after the last revision. The financial power has been increased from Rs 50 at a time, subject to an overall limit of Rs 500 per year, to Rs 3,000 at a time per person, subject to an overall limit of Rs 30,000 per annum per person. The last revision was in 2002.

According to sources, the enhanced financial power in different categories has been accorded to the DGs of the CAPF, which includes the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles, the National Security Guard, the Intelligence Bureau, the National Investigation Agency, and the National Police Academy.