MHA gives more financial powers to CAPF chiefs for ground intelligence
NEW DELHI: In a move to further strengthen the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to revise the financial powers of the Director Generals (DGs) of these organisations to offer rewards to informers in operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected districts, and the northeastern region, sources said on Wednesday.
Sources indicated that the decision to revise the financial powers of the DGs has been made nearly two decades after the last revision. The financial power has been increased from Rs 50 at a time, subject to an overall limit of Rs 500 per year, to Rs 3,000 at a time per person, subject to an overall limit of Rs 30,000 per annum per person. The last revision was in 2002.
According to sources, the enhanced financial power in different categories has been accorded to the DGs of the CAPF, which includes the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles, the National Security Guard, the Intelligence Bureau, the National Investigation Agency, and the National Police Academy.
Sources also noted that the decision includes revisions related to the expenditure on the maintenance of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals. This has been revised from Rs 15 per head per day to expenditure not exceeding Rs 51.43 per head per day (covering breakfast, lunch and dinner).
For engaging distinguished visitors, either foreign or Indian, the expenditure cap has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum, with the condition that DGs must follow restrictions set by higher authorities from time to time. Such dignitaries are required to be engaged for discussions on important matters, the sources said.
Also, the financial cap for printing and binding has been hiked to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 50,000.
It should be noted that in 2021, the Centre amended the BSF Act to empower the border guarding force to conduct search and seizure operations within a 50 km stretch from the borders, instead of the previously existing 15 km, in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.
Revised amounts
The financial power of DGs to offer rewards has been increased from Rs 50 at a time per person, subject to an overall limit of Rs 500/year, to Rs 3,000 at a time per person, subject to an overall limit of Rs 30,000/ year. The last revision was in 2002. Expenditure on maintaining Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals has been revised from Rs 15 per head per day to Rs 51.43 per head per day.