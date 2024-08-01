Unease in BJP as Congress puts up show of unity at Kedarnath yatra

Top Congress leaders have put aside their differences and come together, sharing meals and attending meetings. Former CM Harish Rawat, state party president Karan Mahara, and party leaders Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, and Ranjeet Singh Rawat have joined the yatra. The Congress’s wins in the Badrinath and Mangalore assembly bypolls have injected a new life into the party.

The BJP has called the Kedarnath yatra a publicity stunt. “Congress’s Kedarnath yatra is an attempt by its leaders to establish dominance within the party. The yatra is a power play, aimed at asserting supremacy within the Congress ranks,” BJP state spokesperson Vipin Kainthola said. “The party has disrespected Hindu traditions in the past; now it is pretending to protect the sanctity of Baba Kedarnath for political mileage.”

‘Publicity stunt’

