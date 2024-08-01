Unease in BJP as Congress puts up show of unity at Kedarnath yatra

DEHRADUN: The Congress in Uttarakhand, buoyed by its recent wins in two assembly by-elections, has undertaken a ‘Kedarnath yatra’ in a move to put up a show of unity and take on the ruling BJP.
The yatra has been launched in protest against the move build a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi. “The Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Padyatra, launched on July 24 from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to protect the sanctity of Kedarnath, will culminate on August 3 with a jalabhishek ceremony in Kedarnath,” Congress spokesperson Amarjeet Singh told this newspaper. “We demand answers from the state government as to who granted permission for the replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi,” Singh added.
Top Congress leaders have put aside their differences and come together, sharing meals and attending meetings. Former CM Harish Rawat, state party president Karan Mahara, and party leaders Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, and Ranjeet Singh Rawat have joined the yatra. The Congress’s wins in the Badrinath and Mangalore assembly bypolls have injected a new life into the party.
The BJP has called the Kedarnath yatra a publicity stunt. “Congress’s Kedarnath yatra is an attempt by its leaders to establish dominance within the party. The yatra is a power play, aimed at asserting supremacy within the Congress ranks,” BJP state spokesperson Vipin Kainthola said. “The party has disrespected Hindu traditions in the past; now it is pretending to protect the sanctity of Baba Kedarnath for political mileage.”
‘Publicity stunt’
The BJP has called the Kedarnath yatra a publicity stunt. “Congress’s yatra is an attempt by its leaders to establish dominance within the party. The yatra is a power play, aimed at asserting supremacy in Congress ranks,” state spokesperson Vipin Kainthola said.