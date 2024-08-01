UP cobbler refuses to sell Rahul’s ‘priceless’ gift

LUCKNOW: For Ramchet, July 26 was a day of a divine intervention which changed his fortunes forever. The cobbler in Sultanpur, who has a small kiosk just outside the district court, had a VVIP guest in Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from neighbouring Raebareli.

Not only Gandhi spent half an hour with Ramchet but also learnt how to mend shoes.

Now, Ramchet is inundated by calls to sell off those footwear which had the touch of the Congress MP at a price quoted by him. “I will not sell them even for a crore rupees. I will get them framed and keep them in front of my eyes as long as I live,” says Ramchet.