'Exercise caution, stay close to shelters': India issues advisory for its citizens in Israel

NEW DELHI: Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, India has issued an advisory for its 26,000 nationals in Israel to avoid unnecessary travel and stay close to shelters.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to their safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with Israeli authorities to ensure safety of its nationals," reads the advisory.

This advisory comes a day after India issued an advisory for its citizens in Lebanon.

"In view of recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon and all Indian nationals within Lebanon have been advised to leave," read the advisory from Beirut.

India's national carrier Air India too has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until August 8.