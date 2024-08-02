IMD predicts above normal rainfall till September

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) is likely to be above normal. August’s rainfall could be subdued, it said.
The IMD also states the neutral condition of the El Nino phenomenon will exist and the La Nina phenomenon is likely to develop towards August-end. In India, El Nino is synonymous with a poor monsoon whereas La Nina symbolises bountiful rains.
In its prediction, during the August-September monsoon season, normal-to-above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch. Below normal rainfall is likely in some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India.
In terms of temperature, during August 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast of India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
However, during the August rainfall forecast, the Met department said the monthly rainfall over the entire country would likely be within the normal range (94-106% of Lon Period Average). Moreover, many areas in southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, northeast and adjoining areas of east India are likely to get below normal range.
Meanwhile, the country has received around 2% above normal monsoon midway its course. In June, the country received -11% below average monsoon rainfall and in July, the country received +9% above normal rainfall.
July was one of the warmest months since 1901. The average mean temperature in July was the second warmest since 1901. East and Northeast India, and Central India have also observed the highest minimum temperature since 1901. East and Northeast India recorded the second highest maximum temperature since 1901.
Except for nine sub-divisions which include East UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, NMMT (Northeast states), J&K, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the rest of all 27 sub-divisions received normal rainfall.
According to an assessment by the Met department, rainfall over East and Northeast India (318.6 mm) was 10th lowest since 1901 and the 6th lowest since 2001 in July.