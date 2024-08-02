IMD predicts above normal rainfall till September

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) is likely to be above normal. August’s rainfall could be subdued, it said.

The IMD also states the neutral condition of the El Nino phenomenon will exist and the La Nina phenomenon is likely to develop towards August-end. In India, El Nino is synonymous with a poor monsoon whereas La Nina symbolises bountiful rains.

In its prediction, during the August-September monsoon season, normal-to-above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch. Below normal rainfall is likely in some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India.

In terms of temperature, during August 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast of India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.