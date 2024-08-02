Jairam Ramesh submits privilege motion notice against Shah over remarks in RS on Wayanad landslides

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he "misled" the Rajya Sabha by his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the Centre to the Kerala government ahead of the Wayanad landslides "which have been proven to be false".

Ramesh, who is the Congress' chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, said in his letter to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that in his response to a Calling Attention on the Wayanad landslides in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2024, the home minister made several claims on early warning systems and how they were not utilized by the Kerala government inspite of alerts issued by the Union government well ahead of the tragedy.

"These claims have been extensively fact-checked in the media. One such detailed fact-check published in The Hindu dated August 2, 2024 is attached," Ramesh said in his letter, which was also signed by Congress' deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari and senior leader Digvijaya Singh.

"It is clear that the Union home minister misled the Rajya Sabha by his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the Union government which have been proven to be false," Ramesh said.