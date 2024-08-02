President Murmu urges Governors to strengthen spirit of unity among people of different states

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating the two-day conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu said the agenda included carefully chosen issues that are crucial in achieving our national goals.

Declaring the conference open, Murmu said that with the implementation of three new criminal laws, a new era of the justice system had begun in the country. She said, “The change in our thinking was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.” She said that for the smooth functioning of democracy, it was crucial that the various central agencies work with better coordination across all the states. She advised the Governors to think about how they, as the constitutional heads of their states, can promote this coordination.

She also said that the National Education Policy emphasized upon improving the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions. She urged the Governors to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities.

She said that the Centre had been giving utmost priority to the development of the poor, the border areas, the deprived sections and people left behind in the development journey. She pointed out that a large section of our tribal population lives in the scheduled and tribal areas and urged the Governors to suggest ways to achieve inclusive development of the people of these areas.

“Youth development’ and ‘youth-led development’ would gain more momentum if the energy of the youth could be channelized into positive and constructive work. The ‘MY Bharat’ campaign provides a well-thought-out system for this purpose. The Governors should encourage the people associated with this campaign so that more and more youth get benefited,” she said.

Referring to the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign, she asserted that it enabled the people of different states and UTs to understand and connect with each other. She urged the Governors to contribute in further strengthening the spirit of unity.