President Murmu urges Governors to strengthen spirit of unity among people of different states

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating the two-day conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu said the agenda included carefully chosen issues that are crucial in achieving our national goals.
Declaring the conference open, Murmu said that with the implementation of three new criminal laws, a new era of the justice system had begun in the country. She said, “The change in our thinking was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.” She said that for the smooth functioning of democracy, it was crucial that the various central agencies work with better coordination across all the states. She advised the Governors to think about how they, as the constitutional heads of their states, can promote this coordination.
She also said that the National Education Policy emphasized upon improving the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions. She urged the Governors to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities.
She said that the Centre had been giving utmost priority to the development of the poor, the border areas, the deprived sections and people left behind in the development journey. She pointed out that a large section of our tribal population lives in the scheduled and tribal areas and urged the Governors to suggest ways to achieve inclusive development of the people of these areas.
“Youth development’ and ‘youth-led development’ would gain more momentum if the energy of the youth could be channelized into positive and constructive work. The ‘MY Bharat’ campaign provides a well-thought-out system for this purpose. The Governors should encourage the people associated with this campaign so that more and more youth get benefited,” she said.
Referring to the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign, she asserted that it enabled the people of different states and UTs to understand and connect with each other. She urged the Governors to contribute in further strengthening the spirit of unity.
She also added that many efforts are being made to deal with challenges such as climate change and global warming. The Governors can contribute to this by making the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign a people's movement on a larger scale. The President expressed the confidence that all the Governors will continue to contribute to the service and welfare of the people, doing justice to the oath taken by them.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also referred to the oath of the Governors and urged them to discharge their constitutional responsibility of making people aware of the social welfare schemes and development to have taken place during the last decade.
Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the state and interact with people and social organizations in a manner that would co-opt the underprivileged.
The PM further said that the post of the Governor was an important institution which could play a crucial role in the welfare of people of the state within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delineated the course of discussions that the two day-conference will take and urged the Governors to visit 'vibrant villages' and 'aspirational districts' to instill confidence among people and give a fillip to developmental work.
Sources said that the conference is designed to have breakaway sessions in which sub-groups of Governors will deliberate on each agenda item. Apart from the Governors, such sessions will also be attended by Union Ministers and officials of the ministries concerned. The observations and suggestions of the sub-groups will be presented before the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other participants during the concluding session on Saturday.